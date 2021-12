The New England Patriots relied on a stingy defense to smother the Falcons offense and harass Matt Ryan in a 25-0 shutout, Atlanta’s first since 1988 on Thursday night. The Falcon’s who’d only managed to score just three points in their previous loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday faired no better in their second loss in a row to the Patriots who were on a four game winning streak since the loss also to the Cowboys back in week six of the season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO