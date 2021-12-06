ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces two years in jail after her sentence is halved

By Helen Regan, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces two years in jail after her sentence was halved by the country's military, state media MRTV reported on Monday. Earlier in the day, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Mrtv#The Zabuthiri Court#Naypyidaw#Cnn
