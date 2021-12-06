ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Intel Corp is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the unit at north of...

wnmtradio.com

WNMT AM 650

Self-driving startup Robotics Research raises $228 million in funding

LONDON (Reuters) – Self-driving technology startup Robotic Research said on Thursday it has raised $228 million from investors including SoftBank to scale up its commercial division’s solutions for trucks, buses and logistics vehicles. The fundraising round also included an investment from Luminar Technologies, which makes lidar sensors used...
LONDON TOWNSHIP, MN
Motley Fool

Intel Is Taking Mobileye Public. Is an Acquisition Looming?

In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) intent to take Mobileye public at a rumored $50 billion valuation and what that could mean for the company. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights. Mobileye went public in 2014 and was acquired by Intel...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Automotive Silicon Spurs Intel’s Mobileye IPO

Mobileye joins a growing list of auto electronics startups that have so far failed to meet investors' expectations. Intel Corp. will spin off its Mobileye self-driving automotive unit, taking it public sometime in 2022. Mobileye’s initial public offering would enable Intel to further capitalize its current investments in automotive silicon, analysts note.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Albuquerque Business First

Intel plans to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

Intel Corp. plans to spin off its self-driving car unit, Mobileye Technologies Ltd. The Santa Clara-based chipmaking giant plans to have Mobileye go through an initial public offering in the middle of next year, it said Monday in a news release. Intel intends to remain Mobileye's majority owner after the offering, and Amnon Shashua will stay on as CEO of Mobileye.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Mobileye Listing Won’t Solve Intel’s Core Problems

Intel Corp. plans to sell a partial stake in one of its hot subsidiaries while still maintaining control over it. Although it might make for big headlines, the move amounts to minor financial engineering that isn’t going to save the chipmaker. Late Monday, the chipmaker announced it intends to publicly...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

Chipzilla to make its self-driving car unit public

Intel is planning to make its self-driving-car unit Mobileye a public company in the middle of next year -- an IPO which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion. Chipzilla expects to retain Mobileye's executive team and hold on to majority ownership in the unit after the initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Intel plots IPO for ADAS business Mobileye

Intel detailed plans to take advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) chip manufacturer Mobileye public while retaining a majority stake, a move designed to let shareholders capitalise on strong demand for related silicon. The public offering is expected in mid-2022: Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua will continue to lead the...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Intel to wheel out Mobileye IPO next year

Intel's share price jumped on pre-market trading by as much as 8.45% after news broke that it plans to list Israel-based Mobileye sometime next year. The US chip giant bought the self-driving car business for $15.3 billion in 2017. It's proven to be a shrewd investment. "Since that time, the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Intel plans Mobileye IPO: What to know

INTC INTEL CORP. 51.75 -0.82 -1.56%. Mobileye, which was founded in Jerusalem in 1999 by Ziv Aviram and Amnon Shashua, first went public in 2014 before being acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion in 2017. Reuters reported that the new IPO could value the company at more than $50 billion.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Electric car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

(Reuters) – Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc said on Monday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, requesting documents related to an investigation on its blank-check deal with Churchill Capital Corp. Shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trading. (https://bit.ly/32TtoSE) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu...
BUSINESS
yucommentator.org

Apple’s Self-Driving Car

On Nov. 18, Apple announced that it is working on a self-driving car with no steering wheel or pedals, set to be released in 2025. Bloomberg reports that Apple recently hit a milestone with self-driving technology. Throughout the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, there have been many attempts to create a...
TECHNOLOGY
WNMT AM 650

Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit’s shares

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit. TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the charge of...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Alibaba names Toby Xu as CFO

(Reuters) – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday that Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s chief financial officer,effective April 1, 2022. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) held a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Biden Will Order Federal Agencies To Stop Buying ICE Vehicles By 2027

Since taking office early this year, President Joe Biden has been very forthcoming about his desire to transition the country away from ICE vehicles and toward electric vehicles. Over the last several months, Biden has taken a number of actions to achieve this goal, including urging Detroit automakers to eye a 40 percent EV sales mix by 2030 before signing an executive order that aspires to achieve a larger 50 percent mix by the same date. However, some don’t feel like Biden has done enough in this regard, and many want him to support more ambitious EV plans that include a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035. Biden hasn’t yet embraced these proposals but has now signed an executive order directing federal agencies to stop buying ICE-powered vehicles by 2027.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

