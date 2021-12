WVU’s offensive presence during this season’s iteration of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is about to take a beating. One of head coach Neal Brown’s trusted offensive analysts, Kirk Ciarrocca, is potentially on the move. Ciarrocca only joined the Mountaineers nine months ago, after spending a season in Happy Valley as James Franklin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His previous boss is slightly more concerning: Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. Now, Fleck is luring he and his in-depth knowledge of WVU’s run and pass game back to Minneapolis, just in time to face Ciarrocca’s former confidante.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO