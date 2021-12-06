ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Redistricting Maps

By Newsy
Lexington Clipper-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice sued Texas over...

lexch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CBS DFW

State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves ‘Near-Total Ban’ In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Judge Peeples’ ruling is based on the civil enforcement procedures, which the order notes “are completely new, there is not a single factual...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Redistricting#The Department Of Justice#Latino
The Independent

Timeline of events surrounding Texas' ban on most abortions

Since early September, Texas has banned most abortions under a new law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years.Texas clinics have spent months asking courts to halt the the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday again allowed the law to remain in a place in a ruling that allows abortion clinics to continue their legal fight. In the meantime, most abortions...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Refusal to Concede Fueled the 'Emerging Domestic Threats'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. At 8:42 a.m. on December 11, the first-known intelligence of any sort relating to a potential problem on January 6 was exchanged within the U.S. government. John Donahue, head of U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Intelligence and Inter-Agency Coordination Division wrote to a subordinate asking for a preliminary assessment of the scheduled Joint Session of Congress.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Ohio Capital Journal

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Supreme Court rules to continue with abortion ban, officials react

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Supreme Court ruled today to proceed with the Texas abortion ban, Senate Bill 8, raising concerns for many. A virtual press conference was held by the American Civil Liberties Union with members of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights, and Lilith Fund present. Senate Bill 8 […]
MCALLEN, TX
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy