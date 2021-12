There will be an Alabama-Georgia football doubleheader this weekend, courtesy of the SEC Championship game … and the Giants’ game at the Dolphins. After the two college powerhouses meet Saturday, the Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa throwing passes to fellow Alabama alumnus Jaylen Waddle against a Giants team with six Georgia alumni on its roster. Former Bulldog Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Bills practice squad this week, will be the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback behind Mike Glennon and thus will be in uniform for an NFL regular-season game for the first time in his career.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO