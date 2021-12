It’s currently 4:23 am in the morning as I’m typing this sentence, and I’m wondering why I’m even up to begin with. The Game Awards 2021 hasn’t long concluded, and there’s a certain feeling of “what was the point in that?” that’s hard to shake. Despite being billed as an awards show, every year it feels like The Game Awards takes more steps towards just being an advertising-centric circle jerk instead of a celebration of the developers who have given their all to entertain us, often in some of the worst conditions imaginable.

