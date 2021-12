Saint John may have written the Book of Revelations, but Sunday night, the biggest revelation on the field was Michelle Cooper. The freshman striker scored her second brace Sunday, accounting for two of Duke’s playoff-record-tying seven goals in its 7-1 Sweet Sixteen win over St. John’s. She took the first shot of the game, a one-touched rocket that ricocheted off Red Storm goalie Naya Lipkens’ hands, less than two minutes in. Fifty seconds later, she headed a corner to the low post from nine yards out that nearly snuck by a diving Lipkens, and finally converted after another minute by launching a loose ball from 30 yards out. By the end of the first half, the ACC Freshman of the Year had seven shots, five on goal, for the brace.

