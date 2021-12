The Game Awards are back in person this year, but you can still watch all the excitement live from home. Here’s how to watch and when to tune in!. Today’s the day! The Game Awards are back and promise a night full of awesome gaming goodness. From honoring the best of the year, to a bunch of new trailers and reveals, there’s plenty to look forward to. As always, there are a number of ways to watch the show tonight, which starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, but the easy way is to hit up the embed below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO