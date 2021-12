The Waunakee Rotary Club has reported a missing rooster that had “flown the coop” from its holiday light display at Village Park. Village Trustee Phil Willems, a Rotarian, told the Waunakee Village Board at its Dec. 6 meeting that this is the first time a lighted display has gone missing. Valued at $500, it is believed to have been taken during sometime over the weekend.

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO