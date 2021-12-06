Tribe Salon & Spa

Kennewick, WA – With COVID-19 taking its toll on many businesses across the country, it actually gave a local business the push it needed to start. Caring hands Grooming Salon opened its doors in August of this year but owner Tonya Vanwinkle has been grooming dogs for over 10 years. Caring Hands Grooming has since expanded to include 4 tables, 8 kennels and a stainless steel washing and drying station. With the business growing everyday Tonya had these words of encouragement for entrepreneurs just starting their business journeys. “Don’t stop, every obstacle that could possibly get in your way will. All you can do is brush it off and keep going”. Caring hands Grooming Salon is expecting to receive their gift certificates for potential holiday gifts on Nov. 29th, 2021.
