ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Tribe Salon & Spa

By Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
Fox40
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTribe Salon and Spa is a full service luxury salon with a team of...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
twincitieslive.com

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Every detail, space, and feature of The Woodhouse Day Spa has been carefully crafted by their masters of mood care. TCL reporter Kelli Hansen takes us into the center of relaxation to experience their magic and show us all that is available on the new Spa menu, including a HydraFacial for your scalp and a restorative sleep massage.
WOODBURY, MN
KFOX 14

Giving the gift of beauty with Foliage Salon and Day Spa.

Foliage has been in business for 21 years. They are an Aveda salon and offer services such as haircare, massages, manicures, pedicures and much more. Owner, Laura Rayborn, shared some of the gift ideas that are perfect for anyone in the family. “We have the pre-packs, which just come in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Southlake Style

Corinthian Wellness & Med Spa

My experience at Corinthian Wellness Spa was AMAZING! You get the whole spa experience — a robe, champagne and a relaxing waiting area. It’s a super calm and relaxing atmosphere. I got a massage, facial and a pedicure and I would give my whole experience way more than five stars. I didn’t want to leave! I will definitely be going back.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
ArchDaily

Laughter Hair Salon / SIDES CORE

Text description provided by the architects. The north entrance faces a main road and features a wide, open space with high ceilings. The south end of the salon has a mezzanine level that rises 1580mm above the main floor. From the high windows, cutout views of the sky are visible. We designed this salon to take full advantage the space, which occupies the full length of the building from north to south.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon#Tribe Salon Spa#Tribe Salon And Spa
WEAU-TV 13

ASHLEY PETERSON AND BLISS SALON AND DAY SPA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley Peterson and the girls at Bliss are just the best group of ladies I have ever worked with. They have gone out of their way to make me feel better on bad days and they really make it clear they care about me and my family. My husband was recently in a four-wheeler accident and while in the hospital, had to have surgery to save his leg. These ladies were constantly texting me, asking about how he was doing and making sure I was ok, also. Ashley never made me feel bad about missing work. She said to take as much time as I needed. The other girls helped cover my shifts and everyone was genuinely concerned about us. They’ve gone above and beyond and I just can’t thank them enough.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WILX-TV

Getting salon ready for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you’re looking to go darker for the winter or you want some fun holiday themed nails?. Bliss Salon Spa Boutique has it all from facials, to nails, to hair services. Many of their holiday and new year appointments are booking up quick, so they suggest you...
LANSING, MI
Sun-Gazette

Salon Magnolia committed to customer service, atmosphere

Since opening in 2018, Salon Magnolias, located at 1322 W. Fourth Street, has already established a dedicated and expanding fanbase. “The mission is to provide the best service possible in a relaxing but happy atmosphere,” said owner and stylist Andrea Sepanski. And it would appear as though the community has...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Register Citizen

Southport salon offers NYC quality cut in the burbs

SOUTHPORT — A new salon looks to offer the same high-end services to its clients, as the ones given by the celebrity stylists the owners trained under. Danielle Camoro, who co-owns Camoro Salon with her husband Elie, said their new salon, Camoro at the Delamar, is offering New York City quality haircuts in the suburbs.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Claremore Progress

Inaugural Elder Angel Tree set up at Rhapsody Salon and Day Spa

One local woman is determined to give elders within the community a Christmas. Ceara Fair, Rhapsody Salon and Spa Nail Tech and owner of Fair Nails, said she grew up picking angels off angel trees and providing children with gifts every year, but wanted to do something different this year.
CLAREMORE, OK
modernsalon.com

Are You a Text-Only Salon?

Ditching your phone line or online booking all together can feel like a gutsy move, but more and more professionals are swearing by text communication and booking to keep business running smoothly. Kelly Leahy, stylist and owner of Revive Hair Salon in Toms River, NJ, switched to text-only when she...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
oldmonterey.org

Winter Specials at Spa on the Plaza

Spa on the Plaza, located at 201 Alvarado Street in Downtown Old Monterey, is offering two special winter services now through December 2021. To make an appointment, please phone us at 831-647-9000. Winter Highlights. Winter Massage. $195 for 80 minutes. Enjoy a stimulating blend of aromatherapy oils of pine, orange,...
MONTEREY, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Salon-quality volume and shine with the Bellezza blowout brush

Blow drying your hair shouldn’t result in painful arm cramps and dangerous hairdryer burns, when there is a 2-in-1 solution to avoiding these issues. The Bellezza blowout brush is your go-to for a safe and easy at-home blowout that will look like you just left the salon. Volume and shine...
HAIR CARE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Beloved, longtime hair salon closes in Utopia

Erma’s Beauty Shop has been a mainstay in the Utopia community for the past 31 years. Erma Schaefer Starr and Rosella Motz have operated the iconic small-town shop to keep all the ladies looking sharp with hair trimmed up and curled. The standing appointments of the older ladies were pretty...
UTOPIA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs salon embraces nostalgia

Chelsea Schizas remembers the tiny salon in Bakersfield, California, that her mother took her to almost every day after school when she was a child. “I listened to these ladies have such an amazing connection chatting about their lives, and I enjoyed the environment so much,” Schizas said. “I knew from a young age that I would be in the beauty industry. I wanted to be in that atmosphere.”
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
modernsalon.com

2022 Salon Interior Design Trends

At the start of every year, a brand-new set of interior design trends steadily trickle into the scene and suddenly become the must-have elements of the season. How exciting!? Minerva Beauty predicts that 2022 will be a good one, and they can’t wait to share everything that is blossoming in the world of interior design! Be sure to jump on these trends before the start of the new year if you want your salon, spa, or barbershop to stay fresh and relevant.
HOME & GARDEN
valuenews.com

Coupons & Deals from Reveal Salon

New client special Haircut & Style $20 Let our experienced stylists create your perfect look! New client special Brazilian Blowout $99 Get clear healthy skin with our acne treatment program. Visit acnespecialisttulsa.com for more information and before and after photos Pedicure $35 Full service nails over 20 years experience! Highest standards of safety and sanitation.
TULSA, OK
modernsalon.com

Sound On: The Ultimate Salon Playlist

Coming to a salon, whether it is for nails or hair should always be a positive experience. The client is the star of the show and what better way to make them feel special than to have a great playlist for them to listen to while they sit? This 10 track playlist ranges from catchy and empowering pop songs to the smooth flowing melodies of r&b.
HAIR CARE
FOX 11 and 41

Hometown Holiday Gifts – Caring hands Grooming Salon

Kennewick, WA – With COVID-19 taking its toll on many businesses across the country, it actually gave a local business the push it needed to start. Caring hands Grooming Salon opened its doors in August of this year but owner Tonya Vanwinkle has been grooming dogs for over 10 years. Caring Hands Grooming has since expanded to include 4 tables, 8 kennels and a stainless steel washing and drying station. With the business growing everyday Tonya had these words of encouragement for entrepreneurs just starting their business journeys. “Don’t stop, every obstacle that could possibly get in your way will. All you can do is brush it off and keep going”. Caring hands Grooming Salon is expecting to receive their gift certificates for potential holiday gifts on Nov. 29th, 2021.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy