CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials reported North Carolina's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Friday. A student at University of North Carolina Charlotte tested positive for the variant, according to Mecklenburg County health officials. The case was identified though the university’s sequencing program, officials said in a news release. The student was isolated and has recovered, officials said. Exposure was limited with only one known contact.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO