Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech industry. And according to a Capital on Tap report, the South Korean conglomerate is the most innovative tech company as well, at least patent-wise. It applied for a whopping 13,024 patents in 2021 (9,499 by Samsung Electronics and 3,524 by Samsung Display). Huawei came in second with 9,739 new patent applications this past year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO