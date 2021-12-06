ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo quits SiriusXM show: 'While I have a thick skin, I also have a family'

By Raechal Shewfelt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after he was officially terminated by CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he won't be on the radio, either. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo, who shares three children with wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo, wrote Monday on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I...

Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Reportedly Not Interested in Replacing Chris Cuomo at CNN

CNN can’t count on anchor Jake Tapper to fill the hole left by recently fired anchor Chris Cuomo, reported Vanity Fair on Tuesday. Cuomo was fired on Saturday following reports that he was heavily involved in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to navigate allegations of sexual harassment against current and former state employees. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Earlier this year, Chris Cuomo said that he was advising his brother as a sibling, but was not transparent about how involved he was.
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly came close to firing Chris Cuomo last Tuesday -- Jake Tapper isn't interested in taking over CNN's 9 p.m. timeslot

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that CNN and Cuomo are "on the brink of all-out war" amid reports that the fired Cuomo Prime Time host is preparing to sue for $18 million, the remainder of the contract he signed last year. Pompeo reports that Cuomo believed he was up front with Zucker about his involvement in fending off the sexual harassment scandal involving his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Pompeo reports that sources close to Zucker say Cuomo never apprised him of the most damaging details that were released last week in the New York Attorney General's report last Monday. Pompeo also reports that last Tuesday, one day before an unnamed former ABC News colleague of Cuomo's contacted CNN via her attorney, alleging sexual harassment, Zucker considered firing the anchor. "He cooled off and suspended Cuomo instead," Pompeo says of Zucker. "In either case, there’s sure to be renewed scrutiny on Cuomo’s past, in a #MeToo sense," adds Pompeo. "CNN was aware for several months that the (New York) Times had been sniffing around on it. Cuomo, for his part, is not taking things lying down." Cuomo's spokesperson says of the sexual harassment allegation: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.” Meanwhile, Pompeo reports Jake Tapper has told colleagues "he does not want the 9 p.m. show, citing family time and his straight-news approach compared to the more perspective-driven style that viewers have come to expect in the hour." ALSO: Don Lemon has been silent on the firing of his "brother" Cuomo, who co-hosts their The Handoff podcast.
AOL Corp

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly will not receive severance

Chris Cuomo isn't leaving CNN exactly as he'd hoped. The former anchor of Cuomo Prime Time will not receive severance after being fired from the network, The Wall Street Journal reported, for his involvement in helping his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual harassment, and for an allegation of sexual misconduct he faces himself. (He's denied it.)
deseret.com

Publisher drops Chris Cuomo’s book ‘Deep Denial’

Chris Cuomo takes another loss. Publisher HarperCollins said Tuesday that it is no longer publishing his book, according to The Associated Press. The book, “Deep Denial,” which was scheduled for a release next fall, is “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Donald Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”
The Independent

Chris Cuomo loses book deal and CNN severance as brutal downfall continues

Chris Cuomo’s terrible week continues, as his publisher cancels his book deal and CNN says it will not be giving him severance pay.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the publisher HarperCollins told the Associated Press that it would not be releasing Mr Cuomo’s upcoming book of political commentary, Deep Denial. On the same day, CNN president Jeff Zucker told an employees in a meeting that Mr Cuomo would not receive severance from the company, AP reported.HarperCollins did not elaborate on its decision.“We do not intend to publish the book,” the publisher bluntly told The Daily Beast.Mr Cuomo was fired on...
