Trevor Ariza back to scrimmaging

Source: Twitter @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in a live action scrimmage for the first time since his ankle surgery today. He said Ariza is not experiencing pain but is still working on strengthening the ankle before determining a return date to game action. – 4:17 PM

Kyle Goon: Trevor Ariza participated in the non-contact portion of practice today, which was most of practice, Vogel said. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 2, 2021

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is “getting closer” but he’s “still a ways away” and the team is not putting a timetable on it. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 29, 2021

Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 29, 2021