Trevor Ariza back to scrimmaging
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in live action for the first time today — it will take more time for his ankle strength to build but he’s progressing.
Kyle Goon: Trevor Ariza participated in the non-contact portion of practice today, which was most of practice, Vogel said. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 2, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is “getting closer” but he’s “still a ways away” and the team is not putting a timetable on it. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 29, 2021
Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 29, 2021
