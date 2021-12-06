Trevor Ariza back to scrimmaging

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in live action for the first time today — it will take more time for his ankle strength to build but he’s progressing.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in a live action scrimmage for the first time since his ankle surgery today. He said Ariza is not experiencing pain but is still working on strengthening the ankle before determining a return date to game action. – 4:17 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Trevor Ariza participated in live action for the first time today. Vogel said he’s still going to need some ramp up time as he gets his legs back underneath him. – 4:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “He participated in live action” for the first time in a scrimmage. Still says Ariza is “a ways away” from returning. – 4:17 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in live action for the first time today — it will take more time for his ankle strength to build but he’s progressing. – 4:16 PM

Kyle Goon: Trevor Ariza participated in the non-contact portion of practice today, which was most of practice, Vogel said. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 2, 2021

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is “getting closer” but he’s “still a ways away” and the team is not putting a timetable on it. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 29, 2021

Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 29, 2021

