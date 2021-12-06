DeMar DeRozan added to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list

Shams Charania: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine said he called DeMar DeRozan right after the game: “Let him know we got his back. Fingers crossed for his test tomorrow. He’s in good spirits, feeling good. Definitely called him just to say what up to him and celebrate the win with him.” – 11:19 PM

Zach LaVine says he called DeMar DeRozan immediately after the game to celebrate the win and check in on his teammate. He said DeMar was in “good spirits” after going into COVID protocol earlier today.

“Fingers crossed for his test tomorrow.” – 11:09 PM

Zach LaVine said he called DeMar DeRozan right after Bulls win tonight over the Nuggets: “Let him know we had his back” – 11:09 PM

LaVine said he called DeMar DeRozan right after the game. Said DeRozan is doing well, hoping for better news tomorrow. #Bulls – 11:08 PM

Not many people expected the shorthanded Bulls to do what they’re doing to the visiting Denver Nuggets tonight.

With 6:01 left to play, the Bulls lead the Nuggets 98-83.

The Bulls are missing DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Javonte Green and Patrick Williams. – 10:06 PM

As soon as it’s confirmed that at least four Hornets have a positive COVID test, they can use a Hardship spot to add a 16th player to their roster.

Same scenario for the Bulls when/if it is confirmed DeMar DeRozan has a positive COVID test.

Once healthy, 16th spot goes away. – 6:37 PM

So Bulls tonight vs Nuggets are without:

-DeMar DeRozan (health and safety)

-Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain)

-Coby White (health and safety)

-Javonte Green (health and safety) – 6:34 PM

It’s unclear at this time whether DeMar DeRozan will travel to Cleveland with the Bulls tomorrow for Wednesday’s game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. – 6:27 PM

DeMar DeRozan participated in shootaround. His test result came back in afternoon. Again, Donovan doesn’t yet know if it’s a positive test or not. Just that DeRozan landed in health and safety protocols.

Donovan said Bulls are now testing more than once a day. – 6:25 PM

DeMar DeRozan is out for tonight’s Chicago Bulls game in COVID-19 protocol.

Billy Donovan says he is awaiting further test results to confirm if this is a false positive or not. If that result is maintained, he would be the third positive Bulls player in the last week. – 6:20 PM

If DeMar DeRozan is confirmed to test positive for COVID-19, Chicago would be eligible to apply for a hardship exception and sign a 16th player.

– Patrick Williams (extended injury)

– Coby White (health/safety)

– Javonte Green (health/safety)

– DeMar DeRozan (health/safety) – 6:19 PM

According to Billy Donovan, team doesn’t know if DeMar DeRozan returned false positive yet or not. – 6:18 PM

Bulls- Injury report. DeMar DeRozan has enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:57 PM

DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be out for multiple games, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/MfRXvbYNd9 – 5:46 PM

No DeMar DeRozan tonight for the Bulls against Denver. Health and safety protocols. More to come. But he’s the fourth Bulls player to land in the protocols this season. – 5:40 PM

On the just-released injury report, Bulls list DeMar DeRozan out vs. Nuggets after entering league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM

DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight’s game to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols – 5:35 PM

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered into the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. DeRozan was the NBA’s Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30 points in a 3-0 week. – 5:34 PM

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. – 5:33 PM

Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 4:53 PM

DeMar DeRozan is the Eastern Conference player of week. – 3:31 PM

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 7: Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM

DeMar DeRozan is Eastern Conference player of the week. #Bulls – 3:30 PM

NBA Players of the Week for Week 7: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM

Getting tonight’s #Nuggets game to the 4th quarter with a chance to beat the Bulls is one thing. Dealing with the most lethal closing-quarter duo in the NBA once you get there, is another. Breaking down Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan in the clutch instagram.com/tv/CXIG9bOFvqL… – 2:56 PM

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as the league’s best duo, Lonzo Ball’s strange 3-ball, Brooklyn’s best pizza, a lost cellphone and a near murder in broad daylight…

Nuggets from my notebook from the Bulls’ two-game trip to New York.

✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3000569/2021/1… – 11:58 AM

RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:

1. Stephen Curry: 14.89

2. Kevin Durant: 14.22

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.85

4. Nikola Jokic: 13.47

5. Trae Young: 13.2

6. DeMar DeRozan: 13.19

7. Jimmy Butler: 12.21 pic.twitter.com/wE31g22UsP – 11:00 AM

Michael Singer: Billy Donovan said he hasn’t heard any talk about a league suspension/pause given the surging COVID cases. Said the question is always if or what the number would need to be for a team to have too few players to compete. Reiterated he hasn’t heard that talk. -via Twitter @msinger / December 6, 2021

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan was a full participant in shootaround this morning. Entered protocol this afternoon. Said Bulls are back to testing multiple times per day -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said he “doesn’t know yet” if DeMar DeRozan’s entry into protocols is because of a positive test -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021