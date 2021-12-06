TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Robinson PLC - Chesterfield-based plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer - Expects revenue for 2021 at GBP45 million, up 21%. "Excluding the effects of the Schela Plast business acquired in February, underlying sales are in line with 2020 but include significantly higher resin prices passed on," Robinson says. Says sales volumes have suffered, however. Margins have been hurt in short-term but company has "begun to seek substantial price increases from all customers". This should see margins recover in 2022. In addition, company will benefit from GBP300,000 in annual cost savings following restructuring. Due to lower sales volumes, however, Robinson expects full year operating profit before exceptional costs and amortisation of intangible assets in range of GBP1.2 million and GBP1.3 million.

