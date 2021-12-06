ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI...

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks lower ahead of key US inflation report

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were lower at midday on Friday with investors looking tentatively ahead to a US inflation report at 1330 GMT, as the Biden administration sought to downplay the importance of the latest figures, saying they already are out of date. The reading is expected...
London pre-open: Stocks seen lower as investors mull UK GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Friday following downbeat closes in the US and Asia, as investors digest the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 30 points lower at 7,291. Figures out earlier from the Office for National...
India’s Star Health trades flat in debut after tepid IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Star Health and Allied Insurance Co, backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, see-sawed in a weak debut on Friday, after failing to attract investor interest in a blockbuster year for domestic listings. Shares of the country’s largest private health insurer were down 6% in pre-open...
London midday: FTSE flat as sterling drops on GDP data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier small losses to trade flat by midday on Friday, while sterling was weaker as investors digested disappointing UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,322.65, while the pound was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at 1.3199, nearing a one-year low...
London close: Stocks weaker as US inflation surges to 39-year high

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished back in negative territory on Friday, as investors pored over inflation figures from across the pond that pointed to the fastest rise in consumer prices for 39 years. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.4% at 7,291.78, and the FTSE 250 was off...
Pathfinder shares surge as it moves closer to arbitration

(Sharecast News) - Pathfinder Minerals updated the market on its dispute over mining concession 4623C on Friday, reporting that it had "significantly advanced" its preparation to refer the dispute to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) under the Mozambique-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty. The AIM-traded firm said the...
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE falls ahead of key week for central banks

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London closed lower on Friday, as investors digested a hot US inflation report ahead of a busy week of central bank updates. Despite a third successive daily decline, London's flagship FTSE 100 posted a weekly rise, shaking off a backdrop of virus concerns. "European...
TRADING UPDATES: Robinson warns on sales volumes; Wandisco wins deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Robinson PLC - Chesterfield-based plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer - Expects revenue for 2021 at GBP45 million, up 21%. "Excluding the effects of the Schela Plast business acquired in February, underlying sales are in line with 2020 but include significantly higher resin prices passed on," Robinson says. Says sales volumes have suffered, however. Margins have been hurt in short-term but company has "begun to seek substantial price increases from all customers". This should see margins recover in 2022. In addition, company will benefit from GBP300,000 in annual cost savings following restructuring. Due to lower sales volumes, however, Robinson expects full year operating profit before exceptional costs and amortisation of intangible assets in range of GBP1.2 million and GBP1.3 million.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 10 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 56,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,156.133p pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 18,776,071 Ordinary shares, and there...
Cap-XX's supercapacitor selected for new product by China's FiiO

(Alliance News) - Cap-XX Ltd on Friday said that FiiO Electronics Technology Co Ltd included one of its supercapacitors in one of its new products. Cap-XX shares were up 5.9% at 5.61 pence each on Friday morning in London following the news. The New South Wales, Australia-headquartered ultra-thin prismatic and...
FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 10/12/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -24.21 at 7297.05 points, a movement of -0.33%, showing a weak fall in the market. Imperial Brands (IMB) was a heavily traded share, with around £10,333.17m (0.691%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 26% of the companies in the...
Share Price Information for Taseko Mines L. (TKO)

December 10, 2021, Vancouver, BC - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") announces that one of its Directors, Ron Thiessen, has advised the Company that he exercised a total of 75,000 share options in the capital of the Company, that were due to expire on January 6, 2022.
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks struggle to hold gains in early trade

Dec 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS STRUGGLE TO HOLD GAINS IN EARLY TRADE (1001. EST/1501 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are rallying on Friday after data. showed...
Harmony Energy Income Trust plc

Harmony Energy Income Trust plc hereby announces that Peter Kavanagh, a director of Harmony Energy Advisors Limited, has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.00 per share. The shares acquired will be subject to the lock-up arrangements put in place at the time of the Company's initial public offering. This brings Mr Kavanagh's total holding in the Company's shares to 1,000,000 representing 0.5 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Nubank’s IPO is about more than just raising cash

Nubank, which began trading on the NYSE today, isn’t just going public to raise money: It’s also looking to use the event of its IPO to spread stock investing to retail investors in its home market of Brazil. That’s a point of pride for Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of...
