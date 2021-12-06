ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADING UPDATES: Great Western notes good assays; Guild signs Villalba

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Great Western Mining Corp PLC - gold, silver and copper explorer and developer in US state of Nevada - Says 12 holes at OMCO intersect elevated gold grades...

Share Price Information for Iconic Labs (ICON)

ICONIC LABS PLC - IN ADMINISTRATION. Iconic Labs PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at today's General Meeting ("GM"). The GM had originally been convened for 2.00pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021 and was adjourned until today at 2.00pm. The Company thanks the...
TRADING UPDATES: Beximco gets more Covid doses; AdEPT wins contract

--------- Alpha Real Trust Ltd - Guernsey-based property finance investor - Completes sale of special purpose vehicle which holds Cambourne Business Park, Phase 1000. Nets cash of GBP2.1 million from sale, a return above the company's latest book value for the investment. --------- NFT Investments PLC - invests in non-fungible...
Lacklustre trading thwarts London's tech IPO ambitions

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s bid to transform its stock market into a haven for fast-growing technology companies to compete with New York is facing obstacles as trading volumes slide and some big-ticket initial public offerings fall flat. Britain brought in new rules last week to make it more attractive for...
TRADING UPDATES: Somero ups guidance; Dev Clever wins China contract

--------- Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - During November, mines 185 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent compared to 167 BTC in October. Brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,831 BTC. Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in November was GBP8.3 million, up from GBP7.2 million in October.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as Omicron virus fears recede

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were sharply higher at midday on Tuesday amid easing fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Sentiment was buoyed as China's central bank set out to limit the economic fallout from debt crises in the country's property sector. Chinese property developer Evergrande has...
IN BRIEF: Gemfields reports strong showing at recent emerald auction

Gemfields Group Ltd - London-headquartered gemstones supplier - Reports results of five sequential mini-auctions held from start of November to December 6. Total auction revenue of USD37.8 million was recorded, an all-time record for Kagem auctions, and all 32 lots offered were sold. Average price was USD150.65 per carat, another record.
TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI shareholders will receive Class A ordinary shares of Odyssey in exchange for their shares of BenevolentAI. As a result of the share exchange, BenevolentAI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odyssey. "At the pro-forma market value, the implied valuation impact on the company's NAV is expected to be positive, however, the valuation of the company's holding will, following the listing on Euronext Amsterdam, be determined by reference to its share price," Schroder UK explains.
TRADING UPDATES: Orcadian to look at electrification of oil platforms

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Orcadian Energy PLC - North Sea focused oil and gas development company - Awarded GBP466,667 by the Oil & Gas Authority to evaluate an approach to the electrification of North Sea oil and gas platforms "which will dramatically cut carbon emissions". Will also produce an industry white paper which describes the approach to electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms. Orcadian is working with Crondall Energy, Enertechnos, Petrofac Ltd, North Sea Midstream Partners and Wartsila to undertake the evaluation.
The Briefing: Claroty Clears Huge $400M Series E, Tipalti Reaches $8.3B Valuation, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. New York-based cybersecurity company Claroty closed a $400 million Series E co-led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Schneider Electric. The company had just raised a $140 million Series D in June.
London pre-open: Stocks to rise on positive Asian, US cues

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday following positive sessions in the US and Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,244. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Unlike last week, US markets carried on the gains from...
Atlantic Lith Share News

TRADING UPDATES: Somero ups guidance; Dev Clever wins China contract. (Sharecast News) - Africa-focussed Atlantic Lithium announced an updated scoping study on the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana on Tuesday, which it said reaffirmed it as an "industry-leading" asset. IN BRIEF: Atlantic Lithium shareholders approve gold demerger steps. * BHP...
Daily Global Market Summary - 7 December 2021

Every major US, European, and APAC equity index closed higher today, with most indices not being in negative territory at any point of the trading day. US government bonds closed sharply lower, while benchmark European bonds closed mixed. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed tighter across IG and high yield. Oil, natural gas, silver, and gold closed higher, while the US dollar and copper were flat on the day.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Pfizer vaccine news helps support stocks

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Wednesday as investors brushed off fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, while Germany ushered in a new era as Angela Merkel departed as chancellor. Pfizer said lab studies showed that three doses of its Covid vaccine is...
Stagecoach half-year revenue and profit rise as merger talks continue

(Alliance News) - Stagecoach Group PLC on Wednesday said revenue and profit recovered, as pandemic restrictions eased and passenger demand grew again. The Scotland, Perth-based transport group said pretax profit multiplied to GBP31.1 million in the six months to October 30 from GBP5.4 million a year prior. This was on revenue of GBP579.4 million, improved 27% from GBP454.6 million.
AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 8 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Monks Investment Trust profits fall on pandemic disruption

(Alliance News) - Monks Investment Trust PLC on Tuesday reported a fall in profits due to the disruption and structural consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The Edinburgh-based investment trust reported that net return before taxation more than in the half-year period ended September 30 fell to GBP210.1 million from GBP518.6 million a year before.
EARNINGS UPDATES: Carr's beats expectations; Premier assets hit record

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Premier Miton Group PLC - London-based asset manager - Closes year to September 30 with assets under management of GBP13.9 billion, up 31% from GBP10.6 billion at same point year before. Records GBP830 million of net inflows, reversed from GBP619 million outflows year before, particularly aided by continued success from several of its single strategy funds. Chief Executive Mike O'Shea says: "I am pleased to deliver a strong set of results for the group. We have achieved net inflows of GBP830 million in 2021, with all four quarters seeing positive flows. In terms of investment performance, 83% of our funds are outperforming since manager tenure. From a financial point of view, we have a healthy level of cash on our balance sheet and our AuM is at an all-time high." Annual pretax profit almost doubles to GBP17.5 million from GBP9.6 million as revenue surges 27% to GBP84.5 million from GBP66.8 million. Increases total annual dividend to 10.0 pence from 7.0p.
TOP NEWS SUMMARY: China export growth slows; Evergrande misses payment

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Tuesday. Intel unveiled plans to take Mobileye, its driver-assistance and autonomous driving business, public in the US next year. "The move will unlock the value of Mobileye for Intel shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on Mobileye's successful track record and serve its expanded market," the Santa Clara, California-based computer microprocessor maker said. Mobileye went public in 2014 before being bought by Intel in 2017. Intel will remain the majority owner of Mobileye after the IPO and the two will continue to co-develop technologies.
