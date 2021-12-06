TRADING UPDATES: Great Western notes good assays; Guild signs Villalba

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Premier Miton Group PLC - London-based asset manager - Closes year to September 30 with assets under management of GBP13.9 billion, up 31% from GBP10.6 billion at same point year before. Records GBP830 million of net inflows, reversed from GBP619 million outflows year before, particularly aided by continued success from several of its single strategy funds. Chief Executive Mike O'Shea says: "I am pleased to deliver a strong set of results for the group. We have achieved net inflows of GBP830 million in 2021, with all four quarters seeing positive flows. In terms of investment performance, 83% of our funds are outperforming since manager tenure. From a financial point of view, we have a healthy level of cash on our balance sheet and our AuM is at an all-time high." Annual pretax profit almost doubles to GBP17.5 million from GBP9.6 million as revenue surges 27% to GBP84.5 million from GBP66.8 million. Increases total annual dividend to 10.0 pence from 7.0p.

