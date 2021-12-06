ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran Stopped Simon Le Bon from Becoming an ‘Arsehole’

By Martin Kielty
Fun 104.3
 2 days ago
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran weren’t all friends when they formed — but that he was “lucky” to be a member rather than a solo artist because of the group's grounding nature. In a new interview with the Big Issue, reflecting on what he’d tell his younger self,...

