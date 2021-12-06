ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Rod Boone: More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia.

Source: Twitter @rodboone

Michael Singer: Billy Donovan said he hasn’t heard any talk about a league suspension/pause given the surging COVID cases. Said the question is always if or what the number would need to be for a team to have too few players to compete. Reiterated he hasn’t heard that talk. -via Twitter @msinger / December 6, 2021

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan was a full participant in shootaround this morning. Entered protocol this afternoon. Said Bulls are back to testing multiple times per day -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said he “doesn’t know yet” if DeMar DeRozan’s entry into protocols is because of a positive test -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021

ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Javonte Green becomes the 2nd Chicago Bulls player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive for COVID-19, joining Coby White and Nikola Vučević

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
NBA
Demar Derozan
Billy Donovan
Ish Smith
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee enter NBA's health and safety protocols

Four Charlotte Hornets players have entered the NBA's health and safety Protocols. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee have all been placed in the protocols, the team announced on Saturday morning. The Hornets sent players and staff members home due to concern about potential positive COVID-19 tests, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Players that test positive must either isolate themselves away from their team for 10 days or return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour period.
NBA
92.7 The Block

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Does the Heat shorthanded rotation need to be reshuffled?

Q: Erik Spoelstra generally replaces starters with the next man up in favor of not disrupting the other rotational dynamics of the team. But when too many players are missing, as is the case now, I feel a more comprehensive approach is needed where maybe P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and even Dewayne Dedmon may need to rotate to the bench, temporarily. Perhaps starting Tyler Herro, Caleb ...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Crushes Rim During Big Quarter Against Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell rocked the rim with a crushing slam dunk during a big first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers hosted the Jazz on Sunday, December 5. With 3:56 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell drove down the middle of the court...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard undergoes cortisone injection procedure

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard, 31, is scheduled to be reevaluated on Friday and could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. The pain had reached a heightened point before the procedure.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

