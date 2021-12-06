Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols
Rod Boone: More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Michael Singer: Billy Donovan said he hasn’t heard any talk about a league suspension/pause given the surging COVID cases. Said the question is always if or what the number would need to be for a team to have too few players to compete. Reiterated he hasn’t heard that talk. -via Twitter @msinger / December 6, 2021
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan was a full participant in shootaround this morning. Entered protocol this afternoon. Said Bulls are back to testing multiple times per day -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said he “doesn’t know yet” if DeMar DeRozan’s entry into protocols is because of a positive test -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 6, 2021
