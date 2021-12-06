ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update 12/6/21

Princeton Times Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 escalation continues in Kentucky, nearly 200 deaths reported...

www.timesleader.net

Kentucky State
Kentucky Health
Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Prosecutors keep focus on placing Maxwell at center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Demaryius Thomas will be honored during Broncos-Lions game

The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
NFL

