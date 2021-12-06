ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Jimmie Allen Talks Family Life with Nick Cannon

By Justin Jenkins
talentrecap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music star Jimmie Allen announced that he will be headlining his first ever tour in 2022. The Down Home Tour will kick off in West Hollywood, CA on February 3, 2022. Allen’s star continues to rise. He recently took home the 2021 CMA award for New Artist of The...

talentrecap.com

KDHL AM 920

Jimmie Allen’s Newborn Daughter Rushed to the Hospital

Jimmie Allen's 5-week-old daughter was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 23) after she lost color and stopped breathing. Zara James is the singer and wife Alexis' second child together. Earlier this week, Alexis shared that 20-month-old Naomi was also ill, but in a series of tweets sent Tuesday...
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
California Entertainment
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
TVLine

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Son Died of Brain Cancer — Watch Video

A devastated Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that he lost his infant son Zen to brain cancer over the weekend. He was five months old. Zen, born June 23, was the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. On his eponymous daytime talk show, the Masked Singer host explained that Zen had been diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus — which, per the Mayo Clinic, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain” — before it was eventually discovered that he had a malignant tumor which required immediate surgery. A shunt was inserted in his head — “a tube that would go...
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Nick Cannon
Olivia Rodrigo
Noah Cyrus
Jimmie Allen
Nelly
Tim Mcgraw
Elton John
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
Journal-News

Hamilton native’s first film part? A starring role opposite Nick Cannon

Melody Kandil appears in ‘She Ball,’ a movie about a basketball player on hard times. Hamilton native Melody Kandil, who first found local fame with her basketball skills, still knows how to make big shots from long distance. Three-pointers were her specialty. In her first-ever film role, Kandil landed the...
GreenwichTime

Jimmie Allen Announces Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

Jimmie Allen has announced plans for his first headlining tour in 2022. The Grammy nominee and recently named CMA New Artist of the Year will kick off his Down Home Tour starting Feb. 3 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Spanning 19 dates, the trek will take Allen...
Black America Web

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen. Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott. Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer. During his broadcast he said,...
allkpop.com

aespa to guest on Fox's 'The Nick Cannon Show'

Aespa will be appearing as guests on Fox's 'The Nick Cannon Show'!. According to SM Entertainment, aespa will perform their 1st mini album title track "Savage" on the December 9 broadcast of 'The Nick Cannon Show', becoming the first K-Pop group ever to perform on the show as musical guests. 'The Nick Cannon Show', hosted by singer/actor Nick Cannon of 'The Masked Singer', 'America's Got Talent', and more, airs every Mon-Fri at 11 AM EST on Fox.
TVShowsAce

Nick Cannon’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Nick Cannon’s 2021 net worth is impressive due to his long television career. He’s making a lot of money since he’s become the hot new host in town. Nick is best known for his stint on The Masked Singer. But he’s been on hit shows like MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon made an emotional announcement on his show, “The Nick Cannon Show”, Tuesday that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving. Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a […]
