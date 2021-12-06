Vardy’s Rochester team joins MLS Next Pro, launching in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Monarchs will join MLS Next Pro in 2022 ending a seven-year partnership with the USL Championship. “MLS NEXT Pro provides us the opportunity to continue developing our RSL Academy players and those players signed to MLS contracts who are not seeing minutes with the first team, to provide them with game experience and minutes at the professional level,” said Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Rob Zarkos. “This has been the player development model we have executed for the past seven years that has allowed us to develop our homegrown athletes into first team players such as Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera and David Ochoa, among several others.”

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO