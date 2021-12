With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Kevin Feige about the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the brief but informative interview, he talked about how why the multiverse has to be used carefully, if Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will dramatically reshape the MCU, why making any movie is a challenge, how making Captain America: Civil War reshaped their ambition for future movies, when they decided to bring Venom into the MCU, and more. In addition, I tried to get an update on a Secret Wars movie without success.

