Danny DeVito’s role as The Penguin in 1992’s Batman Returns remains one of the most visually-haunting, brilliantly over-the-top villain performances in the history of the comic book movie genre, which was still in its infancy. Yet, in a sign of the genre’s current universe-entangled state, the idea of the actor reprising the role 30 years later at the tender age of 77—even as Colin Farrell prepares to debut his version of the character—is actually feasible. Indeed, DeVito has let it be known that he’d absolutely fan the flippers on the big screen once again.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO