The FB stock ticker symbol that has identified Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) since the company went public almost a decade ago isn't going away just yet. Meta Platforms (FB), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said Monday it is delaying changing its stock ticker symbol to MVRS until the first quarter of 2022. The company had been set to debut its new stock-ticker identity at the market open on Dec. 1.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO