Listen to the Eerie Sounds of Colorado’s Frozen Steamboat Lake

By Waylon Jordan
 1 day ago
Is it just me, or does the sound coming from the ice at Steamboat Lake State Park sound a little bit like the sound effects from a movie...

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

