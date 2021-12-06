ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Meet ROCKO!

By Adopt-A-Pet
ifiberone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is a 60#, 2-year-old, Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix, whose beautiful red and cream leopard spotted coat makes him a head turner! This good boy came all the way from Texas to find his forever home!. Rocko is a...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

