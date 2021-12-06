Meet ROCKO!

CHICAGO (CBS) – Adolfo is a charming 3-month-old Shepherd mix who is sure to melt your heart. This happy-go-lucky puppy is extremely playful and came to PAWS with his two littermates. His favorite game is Fetch. He has a sweet temperament and enjoys being the life of the party. He learns quickly with treats and is sure to be a star pupil in puppy obedience class. Adolfo and many other adorable pets will be available for adoption during PAWS Chicago’s Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon happening now through next Saturday, Dec. 18. The week-long adoption marathon hopes to match 120 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with loving homes, just in time for the holidays. Adoptions are by appointment only, and the Lincoln Park Adoption Center has extended its hours and added additional adoption appointments. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at PAWSChicago.org/adopt.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO