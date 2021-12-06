ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use of cyclopentane in Commercial Freezers to Boost Demand for Cyclopentane During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Cover picture for the article250 Pages Cyclopentane Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Cyclopentane to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights...

atlantanews.net

Subscription Commerce Platform Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | WooCommerce, Recurly, Chargify

Latest released the research study on Global Subscription Commerce Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Subscription Commerce Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Subscription Commerce Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WooCommerce (United States), Recurly (United States), Shopify (Canada), Chargify (United States), Stripe (Ireland), Magento (United States), FastSpring (United States), Zuora (United States), WIX (Israel) and Younium (Sweden).
atlantanews.net

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
atlantanews.net

Dockless Bike Sharing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Dockless Bike Sharing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Meituan Dianping, ofo, Hamilton Bike Share, DiDi Chuxing, Shanghai Jun Zheng Network etc.
atlantanews.net

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Roche, Danaher, Meridian biosciences

Latest released the research study on Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Roche (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (United States), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (United States), Quidel (United States), Sanofi (France), Merck (United States) and Johnson and Johnson (United States).
atlantanews.net

Drilling Data Management Systems Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | TIBCO Software, Halliburton, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drilling Data Management Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drilling Data Management Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TIBCO Software (United States), Halliburton (United States), Wipro (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Enverus (United States), Honeywell (United States), G2 (United States) and Schlumberger (United States).
atlantanews.net

Aerospace 3D Printing Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings(Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform(Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application(Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User(OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for aerospace 3D printing is projected to be driven by the low volume production of aircraft components in the aerospace industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce the production time of components, and the requirement for cost-efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.
atlantanews.net

Silk Clothing Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Silk Body, East, Siksilk

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Silk Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jagsaw, Silk Body, East, Siksilk, Baci Fasion, Go By Go & TexereSilk etc.
atlantanews.net

Self Storage and Moving Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Extra Space Storage, Safestore Holdings, PODS Enterprises

Latest released the research study on Global Self Storage and Moving Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Self Storage and Moving Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Self Storage and Moving Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Public Storage (United States), Extra Space Storage (United States), U-Haul (United States), CubeSmart (United States), Simply Self Storage (United States), Big Yellow Group Plc, (United Kingdom), Men on The Move (United States), Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc (United States), PODS Enterprises LLC (United States) and Safestore Holdings Plc (United Kingdom).
Domain Name Registrar Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, GoDaddy

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Domain Name Registrar Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, Hostinger, GoDaddy, Hover, Gandi, Dreamhost, Name.com, 1&1, Network Solutions, Flippa, Google, Lunarpages etc.
Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
Fully Automatic Espresso Machines Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | FRANKE Holding, Nestle, Robert Bosch

Latest released the research study on Global Fully Automatic Espresso Machines Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fully Automatic Espresso Machines Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fully Automatic Espresso Machines. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Breville Group Ltd. (Australia), DeLonghi Spa (Italy), FRANKE Holding AG (Switzerland), Groupe SEB (France), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (United States), JURA Elektroapparate AG (Switzerland), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and Smeg Spa (Italy).
Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021 Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Kidney Stone Retrieval Device market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Soft Robotics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The Latest Released Soft Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Soft Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Soft Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Soft Robotics Market Study:, Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne & Yaskawa Electric.
Hand and Body Lotion Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "(COVID Version) Global Hand and Body Lotion Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Aveeno, Cetaphil, Clarins, Crabtree & Evelyn, Dermae, Hempz, Murad & Cavinkare etc.
Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
Hyperspectral Imaging Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Specim, Headwall Photonics, Corning

The Latest Released Hyperspectral Imaging market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Hyperspectral Imaging market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Hyperspectral Imaging market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Spectral Imaging, Specim, Headwall Photonics, Corning Incorporated, Resonon Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk, Telops, CytoViva, Surface Optics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Appied Spectral Imaging Ltd., Chemlmage Corporation, BaySpec Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc. and Camlin Ltd.
