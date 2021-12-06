ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

ForConstructionPros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForConstructionPros.com

Chicago Pneumatic CP86 Cordless Connected Nutrunner

The CP86 series cordless connected nutrunner is available with an app to provide instant performance feedback on the job and better control quality processes in the field. Four models offer torque levels from 170 to 5,975 ft.-lbs. and come in the standalone CP86 variant and connected C and CQ variants with a dedicated CPLinQ app.
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
INTERNET
ForConstructionPros.com

Top 20 Changes in Laws, Regulations That Can Put Your Business at Risk

A Fair Question: I received the following question recently, and though loaded, I thought it merited some thought:. “I keep hearing that laws and contracts have changed, and that my business is at risk if I don’t do something to deal with it. But, honestly, I don’t know what changes everyone is talking about or why I should be concerned about them. Maybe you can tell me the short version of what they are and why I should care?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy