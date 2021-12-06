ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryogenic Pipes Market By Type (Argon, Oxygen, Methane ) and By End Use Industry (Power Generation, Aerospace, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Cryogenic Pipes Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Cryogenic pipes are used in handling and transportation of materials at extremely low...

atlantanews.net

Urinary Incontinence Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market's likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market's growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

FRP Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the FRP pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from small diameter pipe to new generation FRP pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the FRP pipe market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.0%. In this market, epoxy resin based FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest resin, and chemical and industrial segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in construction and infrastructure development.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period

The global floating storage and regasification unit market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.88?GR during the forecast period. The global FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market is driven by use of LNG in automobiles and its benefits over fossil fuel. These factors have helped shape the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market could also face challenges such as lack of awareness about green fuel as well as limited use. The details covered in the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market players to plan business strategies accordingly.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rise of Micro-kitchens in the Restaurant Industry to Boost Prep Tables Market Demand

In commercial kitchens and the restaurant industry, the right set up of prep tables plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the kitchen. Restaurant owners are becoming more aware of the importance of prep tables in achieving comprehensive business growth in the market. Rising growth of the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry is complementing the development of the prep tables market. Manufacturing prep tables to meet dynamic consumer demands is emerging as a popular trend among market players in the prep tables market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Rapid Development of Society and People's Requirements For Living Standards to Bolster Demand of Eye Balm Market: States Fact.MR

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atlantanews.net

Burgeoning Investments In Mining Projects Are Pushing The Demand For New Equipment And Machinery

The study on the Global Mining Pumps Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Mining Pumps Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Mining Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Blockchain in Energy Market to grow at a CAGR of 78.32% during the forecast period

Market Research Future said a surge in the digitization of systems in prime regions has helped global blockchain in energy market is pushing net profit from USD 180.3 Mn in 2017 to more than USD 17,110.1 Mn by 2028 with the higher growth rate. The entire study has been conducted amidst Coronavirus that has shut down the world economy. Like other industries, the global blockchain in the energy market has also been impacted due to deadly virus outspread. Yet, with some prevalent factors, the market is foreseeing a fruitful future, which is calculated to be from 2021-2028.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Rising Need For Energy-Efficient Commercial And Public Infrastructure Solutions Has Boosted Demand For Aluminium Curtain Walls

The study on the Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Yogurt Cup Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Power Battery Management System Market to hit USD 14042.04 Million by 2027, with a 18.59-GR

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Power Battery Management System Market 2020, discussed factors that control the market. An analysis of the COVID 19 on the battery power management system market is studied for the analysis of period is offered with the report. As per MRFR data, the expansion of the power battery management market is anticipated at 12.59?GR across the analysis period. The power battery management system market value is expected to reach USD 10042.04 Mn by 2025.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Substation Market to grow at over 7.5-GR during the forecast period

The ease in maintaining digital substations is predicted to transform the digital substation market share 2020. The power generation, transmission and distribution reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for expansion. A 7.5?GR is estimated to shape the global digital substation market size in the upcoming period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Corporate Wellness Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2027

High stress levels and deadlines at the workplace have caused many a breakdown among employees. Corporate wellness programs are designed by large organizations by themselves or with the help of others for ensuring the wellbeing of employees. They contain a holistic approach and deal with employee behavior in a steady manner. The global corporate wellness market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzes the value of various solutions by prioritizing employee health.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast 2027

The pharmaceutical waste management market is likely to expand by exhibiting a substantial growth rate owing to the swiftly changing industry globally. The changing pharmaceutical industry has skyrocketed the waste generated daily, which led to the need for its disposal. Additionally, this waste includes chemicals, bio-degradable, and non-biodegradable components; thus, the multiple techniques are having to be applied for pharmaceutical waste management. All the factors mentioned above are estimated to benefit the fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

MortgageGym Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2026

Latest publication on 'MortgageGym - Tech Innovator Profile' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Together, Precise Mortgages, Vida Homeloans, Kensington Mortgages, LSL. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Easy and Affordable Market Growth Scenario: : Expect A Substantial Beat

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 46 pages on title 'Easy and Affordable - TrendSights Analysis 2021' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3382163-easy-and-affordable-trendsights-analysis. Summary...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rising Demand for Supplements Rich in Calcium and Vitamins to Propel Growth of Camel Milk Market: States Fact.MR

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals. Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Smart Labels Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2030

Smart Labels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Smart Labels Market Research Report, Type, Application, End-use industry and Region - Forecast till 2030" The market is projected to be worth USD 21.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2021.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Baby Cereals Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Nestle, Danone, The Hein Celestial Group

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Baby Cereals Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Nestle, Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone, Plum organics, The Hein Celestial Group & Baby Gourmet Foods etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Baby Wash Market is Booming Worldwide with Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon, Himalaya

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Baby Wash Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chicco, Galderma Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon, Sebapharma, Beiersdorf, Burt's Bees, Earth Mama Angel Baby, Himalaya Drug, Mustela, Noodle & Boo, PZ Cussons & The Unilever Group etc.
BUSINESS

