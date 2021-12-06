ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer Feedback Software Market May See a Big Move | HubSpot, Zendesk, Qualtrics

Latest released Global Customer Feedback Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived...

atlantanews.net

Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants MUFG, VECHAIN, AlphaPoint, Cesce

The Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market study with 114+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Digital Asset Holdings, McKinsey, Finextra, Intel, BlockCypher, AWS, BigchainDB, PYMNTS.com, Capco, Huawei, Oracle, Applied Blockchain, Deloitte, Accenture PLC, ICBC, Mizuho Financial Group, Bitfury, Coface, SAP, IBM, Provenance, Earthport, TradeIX, Zurich, Factom, BTL Group, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, MUFG, VECHAIN, AlphaPoint, Cesce, Cegeka, QBE Insurance, Bain and Company, Hewlett Packard, Atradius, Symbiont, HSBC & Credit Agricole.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Offshore Supply Vessel Manufacturing Market May See a Big Move | Daewoo Shipbuilding, Damen, Austal

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Offshore Supply Vessel Manufacturing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ULSTEIN, Simek AS, Cemre Shipyard, Royal IHC, Remontowa, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Kleven Maritime AS, Damen, Hitzler Werft, Incat Crowther, Fassmer, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding, Cheoy Lee, Astilleros Zamakona, Austal Usa, Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction, Dearsan Shipyard, Inace, Jsc Kherson Shipyard, Meyer Turku, Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd, Hijos De J. Barreras, Dae Sun Shipbuilding, Niestern Sander B.V., Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Ada Shipyard, Bo?aziçi Shipyard etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Online Recruitment Platform Market May See a Big Move | SimplyHired, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job

Worldwide Online Recruitment Platform Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Online Recruitment Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

AI-driven Sentiment Analysis: Hacking Emotions to Boost Customer Service

AI-powered sentiment analysis is the process of identifying emotions expressed in words using artificial intelligence and its subtypes. It follows a predetermined metric to understand how positive, neutral, or negative a piece of text sounds. AI can analyze millions of comments posted on social media, review sites, and online surveys. It can even obtain data from videos. Real-time sentiment analysis enables companies to spot negative attitudes towards their products, empowering them to make a change and address those issues in real-time. Using AI-based sentiment analysis, you can rearrange customer service tickets to address negative feedback on time.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Disposable Toilet Potty Seat Covers Market Growth, Supply-Demand, End User Analysis, Outlook and Raw Materials | RMC, Kimberly, PottyCover

Global Disposable Toilet Potty Seat Covers Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Disposable Toilet Potty Seat Covers Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Disposable Toilet Potty Seat Covers Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Disposable Toilet Potty Seat Covers Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Perishable Goods Transportation Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation

The latest launched report on Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Perishable Goods Transportation. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as C.H. Robinson, Ingersoll Rand, Maersk Line, NYK Line, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation, MOL, Comcar Industries, Inc, VersaCold, Africa Express Line, COSCO SHIPPING, FST Logistics, Bay & Bay, K Line Logistics, Stevens Transport, Maestro Reefers, CSAV, Weber Logistics, Hanson Logistics, Geest Line & Kyowa Shipping.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed by Outlook 2021-2030

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Big Data in Healthcare Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Services, Software & Hardware], Applications [Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics & Other] & Key Players Such as Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Citius Tech, Cognizant, Cotiviti, Dell, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Health Catalyst, IBM, Innovalon, McKesson, MEDEANALYTICS, Microsoft, Optum, Oracle, Philips, SAS Institute, SCIO Health Analytics, Siemens, Viteros Health, Wipro & Xerox Corporation etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Big Data in Healthcare report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Latest Study on Logistics Automation Market hints a True Blockbuster | Wisetech Global, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage

The Latest Released Logistics Automation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Automation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Automation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hinditron, Murata Machinery, Mecalux, S.A., Framos, SSI Schaefer, Falcon Autotech, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage, Toshiba Infrastructure System, Ulma Handling Systems, Matternet, Swisslog, Jungheinrich AG, System Logistics SPA, Dematic, Wisetech Global, Si Systems, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Beumer Group, Knapp AG, Pcdata, TGW Logistics Group GmbH & Opex Corporation.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Share Registry Services Market To See a Big Move with Computershare, Link, Advanced Share Registry

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Share Registry Services Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Share Registry Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Help Desk Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants LiveChat, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Freshservice, MSP Anywhere

The Latest Released Help Desk Systems market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Help Desk Systems market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Help Desk Systems market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Freshdesk, Zendesk, Freshservice, LiveAgent, Samanage, Front, AzureDesk, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Techinline FixMe.IT, Nectar Desk, TeamSupport, Vision Helpdesk, JIRA Service Desk, xSellco, LiveChat, MSP Anywhere, Dixa, NABD, DiamanteDesk, ZupportDesk.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ford Launches New Field Service Tool Built On Salesforce

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced the launch of VIIZR, a new Software as a Service tool that brings together Ford Pro, Ford's commercial vehicle and service business, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Field Service. VIIZR is a custom solution to help tradespeople schedule field appointments, send invoices and manage...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Energy Management in Data Centers Market is set to Fly High Growth in Upcoming Years |China Telecomm, Digital Realty Trust, Du Pont Fabros technology, Cisco Systems

The latest released research of Market.biz on “Global Energy Management in Data Centers Market 2022“is a complete Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in the current scenario to achieve a new development cycle (2022-2028). This comprehensive market analysis explores market growth potential for industrial Energy Management in Data Centers market that can help stakeholders understand key growth and expectations in the market for industrial Energy Management in Data Centers market-defining opportunities for growth and competitive scenarios. The research also draws on information from various primary and secondary sources and will be studied using different methods. It helps gain insight into the growth potential of the market which can enable investors to recognize scope and opportunities. The report also includes information on the various segments of the global industrial Energy Management in Data Centers market.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

IBM plans further software integration with AWS to deepen business transformation

Cloud migration has been around for years, but enterprises still have a lot of work to do and significant value to reap. To accelerate cloud transformation, IBM and Amazon Web Services Inc. have tightened their ties and strengthened critical features, including security, automation and artificial intelligence. “One of the things...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Yogurt Cup Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

MortgageGym Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2026

Latest publication on 'MortgageGym - Tech Innovator Profile' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Together, Precise Mortgages, Vida Homeloans, Kensington Mortgages, LSL. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

FRP Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the FRP pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from small diameter pipe to new generation FRP pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the FRP pipe market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.0%. In this market, epoxy resin based FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest resin, and chemical and industrial segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in construction and infrastructure development.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Burgeoning Investments In Mining Projects Are Pushing The Demand For New Equipment And Machinery

The study on the Global Mining Pumps Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Mining Pumps Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Mining Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Industrial Goods And Manufacturing Is The Second Dominant Sector Demanding Thermal Transfer Labels Market

The study on the Global Thermal Transfer Label Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Thermal Transfer Label Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Thermal Transfer Label Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Eye Skin Care Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Lancome, L'Oreal, Clinique, Glamglowmud

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Eye Skin Care Market with latest edition released by AMA. Eye Skin Care Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Eye Skin Care industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Eye Skin Care producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Eye Skin Care Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SKIN CARE

