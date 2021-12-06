ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Computed Tomography Technology to Fuel Sales of the Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article250 Pages Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Human Prion Disease Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Soft Robotics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The Latest Released Soft Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Soft Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Soft Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Soft Robotics Market Study:, Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne & Yaskawa Electric.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Pet Dental Care Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Nylabone, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Petosan

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Dental Care Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Dental Care Products Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Dental Care Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oxyfresh.com (United States),Nylabone (United States),Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States),NestlÃ© Purina Pet Care Company (United States),Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (United States),HealthExtension.com (United States),PLAQUEOFF.COM (Sweden),KaNoodles (United States),Fetch! Pet Care, Inc. (United States),Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States),Petosan (Norway),Vetoquinol SA (France),.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Key Market#Tomography Technology#Cagr#Digital Transformation
atlantanews.net

Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027: Explosive Research Blooming Automotive Industry

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bus Turbocharger market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021 Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Kidney Stone Retrieval Device market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Video Codec Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Cisco Systems, Apple, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Video Codec Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video Codec market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Payment Gateway Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Alipay, SecurePay, PayU

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Online Payment Gateway Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney & Realex etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Body part Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide | Zurich Financial Services, Metlife, Allstate

The purpose of body part coverage is to supplement lost income if a body part is damaged, injured, scarred, handicapped, or lost. The body part insurance isn't offered by standard insurance companies and is highly personalized, it's not accessible to the general public. But if one can afford it, there's no reason why one can't buy it, too. Specialty, insurance providers, like Lloyd's of London, will insure body parts. Most policies are created from scratch, specific to a person's needs.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Seaweed Protein Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Worth $14.1 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

"Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos [Primer, Probe], Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic [ASO, siRNA], Research [PCR], Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" MarketsandMarkets: The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth $10.6 billion by 2026 - Major Market Dynamics and Their Impact

According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates [Sugar (Dextrose)], Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coating, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Infusion Pump Market worth $20.5 Billion by 2026 - Major Statistics & Growth Dynamics

According to the new market research report "Infusion Pump Market by Product [Accessories (Dedicated, Non-dedicated), Devices (Volumetric, Insulin, Syringe, Ambulatory)], Technology (Traditional, Specialty), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), & Setting (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 13.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market projected to reach $309.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.7%

According to a new market research report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Door Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the aircraft door market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.8%. In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type, whereas passenger door is largest by door type. The introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors provides strategic growth path in this market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Meal Replacement Market to See Massive Growth by 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets™ "Meal Replacement Market by Product Type (Ready-to-Drink, Bars, Powder), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global meal replacement market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes coupled with the increasing population of health-conscious consumers and changing consumer lifestyle and availability of convenient nutritious meals in the form of meal replacement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy