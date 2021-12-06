ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 7 (ANI): In a symbolic protest against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," the Biden administration has decided not to send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. US athletes...

