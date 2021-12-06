Heatable Lunch Box Market Increasing Demand by key players LOCK&LOCK, Relea, Sarohiuly

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 HOURS AGO