Urban population is increasing in a rapid pace. Ticketing stations are proving as barriers obstructing smooth flow of passenger movement. Transport operators and agencies are increasingly looking for solutions to enhance consumer convenience and effectively manage crowd at these facilities Increasing penetration of digitalization across the transportation industry globally is paving way for the growth of the global technology solutions for public transport ticketing market. Be-in/be-out (BIBO) ticketing solutions is gaining momentum in the global market. The BIBO ticketing solutions in public transportation systems automatically detects when a passenger boards a specific mode of transportation and tracks their movement, thereby calculating the distance travelled by the passenger respectively. The information derived allows automatic calculation of the fare, without any direct interaction with the passenger, thus promoting better experience and increased level of customer satisfaction. The technology has witnessed upsurge in adoption owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus and is estimated to further the technology solutions for public transport market’s growth over the future years.

