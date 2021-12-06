Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Worth Observing Growth | Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point

Despite smaller growth rates, the European passenger plugin vehicle market is still in the fast lane. More than 184,000 plugin vehicles were registered in October — which is +26% year over year (YoY). This performance is even more impressive when we consider that the overall auto market continues to fall off a cliff — down 29% last month, with the 800,000 units registered last month being the lowest score in October since the ’90s!

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO