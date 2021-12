CHICAGO (CBS)– The Department of Health reported a big jump in COVID cases across the city. Chicago is now averaging 903 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s up 73% from last week. Loyola University Medical Center just successfully treated and discharged it’s 2000th COVID patient. It comes as 35 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital. That’s a jump of 169% in a month. However, hospitalizations in the city are down about 40%. One area of concern is Region 7, which includes hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties. Less than 7% of ICU beds are now available there. That’s the lowest in the state.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO