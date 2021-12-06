ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Trek Online Reveals Details of the Eisenberg Star Cruiser

By Jason Nieva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Online finally revealed what captains can fight for in this year’s celebration of Q’s Winter Wonderland. The Grand Prize is none other than the Eisenberg Star Cruiser [T6]. This is considered as one of the most unique and innovative starships whose design has been pulled from the distant future....

