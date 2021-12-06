ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama back inside the top-10 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama basketball is back inside the top 10 in the latest edition of the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll after defeating the then-No. 3 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Seattle.

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have only one loss on the season and it was a rough one to Rick Pitino’s Iona. However, the Tide haven’t lost a game since and have managed to not only win their games, but do so in dominant fashion.

Alabama is the highest SEC team in the rankings, with other in-conference teams ranking, as well. Arkansas at No. 10, Kentucky at No. 12, Tennessee at No. 14, Florida at No. 16, Auburn at No. 21 and LSU at No. 24

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Purdue 8-0 797

2 Baylor 8-0 751

3 Duke 7-1 703 -2

4 UCLA 8-1 648

5 Gonzaga 7-2 636 -2

6 Villanova 6-2 588 –

7 Kansas 6-1 582 –

8 Arizona 7-0 545

9 Alabama 7-1 500

10 Arkansas 8-0 498 -1

11 Texas 6-1 492 -3

12 Kentucky 6-1 486 -2

13 Houston 7-1 352

14

6-1 328

15 USC 8-0 315

16 Florida 6-1 261 -4

17 Wisconsin 7-1 248

18 UConn 8-1 245 -1

19 Iowa State 8-0 234

20 Michigan State 7-2 204

21 Auburn 7-1 199 -1

22 Ohio State 6-2 158

23 BYU 7-1 121 -10

24 LSU 8-0 94

25 Seton Hall 7-1 84

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan; No. 25 St. Bonaventure

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1

Michigan football beats Georgia for elite 2023 recruit

Is this a sign of things to come on New Year’s Eve? Regardless, Michigan football will take it. One place that the Wolverines have not done a stellar job recruiting-wise is getting elite linebackers to come to Ann Arbor. Sure, they’ve gotten players like Devin Bush and, more recently, Junior Colson. But it’s been few and far between. As of Wednesday, the narrative perhaps is changing.
