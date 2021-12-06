Sports Talk with Chris Grant

BOSTON (CBS) — Brian Kelly is putting his stamp on LSU, which means the new Tigers head coach is cleaning house and bringing in his own coaches. That is not good news for LSU alumnus and former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk. Faulk has been a part of his alma mater’s football team for the last four years, but is not being kept on Kelly’s staff, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic. Faulk had served as the school’s running backs coach the previous two years, after two years as LSU’s director of player development. He was part of Ed Orgeron’s staff when LSU won a National Title in 2020. But now Faulk is being shown the door by Kelly, dismissed by the school he’s done so much for as a player, coach and recruiter. Faulk was a three-time All-SEC first-teamer during his four years at LSU as a player, rushing for a school record 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Maybe there will be a spot available for Faulk on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England, where the Patriots Hall of Famer won three Super Bowls during his 13-year NFL career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO