These new Violife vegan cheese products are being launched by the Upfield-owned brand in the UK as a lineup of options for consumers to pick up as they plan out what holiday recipes they will prepare. The products come in the form of the Tex Mex Flavour Grated and the Mozzarella Flavour Slices, which are both perfect for being swapped into your choice of recipe. Each of the products are fortified with vitamin B12, have a 100% vegan recipe and are free from dairy, soy, lactose, gluten, preservatives, nuts and emulsifiers.

