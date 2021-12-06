ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

VERIFY: No, there isn’t a new test to detect the omicron variant

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA widely used PCR test can...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Figuring out omicron – here's what scientists are doing right now to understand the new coronavirus variant

Scientists around the world have been racing to learn more about the new omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, first declared a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26, 2021 by the World Health Organization. Officials cautioned that it would take several weeks before they’d know whether the recently emerged coronavirus variant is more contagious and causes more or less serious COVID-19 than delta and other earlier variants, and whether current vaccines can ward it off. Peter Kasson is a virologist and biophysicist at the University of Virginia who studies how viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 enter cells and what can be done to stop...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Omicron
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Baltimore

Researchers Develop Chewing Gum To Trap And Neutralize COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowing the spread of COVID-19, one chew at a time. “We are pretty excited to get this to the finish line,” said Henry Daniell, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers at the university have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein found in lettuce, capable of “trapping” and neutralizing the virus. “Only when we put this viral trap protein it works,” said Daniell. “We are able to completely abolish the virus 95%.” Scientists say the specially treated gum can lower the viral load in saliva, so an infected person is less likely to transmit COVID to someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA

VERIFY: Will a COVID-19 test tell you if you have the Omicron variant?

WASHINGTON — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in more than 20 countries, now including the United States. Research is still ongoing to determine its severity and transmissibility, but it's still top of mind for those tapped into the many ebbs and flows of the pandemic. In the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

VERIFY: Will a COVID-19 test tell you if you have the omicron variant?

WASHINGTON — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in more than 20 countries, now including the United States. Research is still ongoing to determine its severity and transmissibility, but it's still top of mind for those tapped into the many ebbs and flows of the pandemic. In the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
5newsonline.com

No, there isn’t a new test to detect the omicron variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 26 declared a new COVID-19 variant, called omicron, a variant of concern because of its many mutations and initial evidence that suggests the variant may more easily reinfect people. Since the WHO’s announcement, the variant has been detected in more than 20 countries, including the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy