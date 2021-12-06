ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOCAN Survey for Ashland Residents – Just Click to Take It

By Chronicle Editor
 2 days ago

Help Infom Ashland Home Energy Policy! A new online survey from SOU-Sustainability and the Ashland Climate Action Project of Southern Oregon Climate Action Now asks residents to share their...

Don’t Uproot Ashland Update! Important New Info!

As some of you may know, our citizen’s group, Don’t Uproot Ashland, has kept a watchful eye over Uproot Meats, LLC since it set up shop three years ago on a steep slope south of town, bulldozed the slope without the proper permits, leaving it nude, and then began raising and marketing pigs and chickens under questionable conditions. In the process, Uproot Meats has accumulated more than a dozen violations from the Jackson County Planning Department, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture—from unpermitted construction, to desecration of the hillside, to inadequate waste disposal. Many of these fines remain unpaid and few of the violations have been satisfactorily addressed.
AGRICULTURE
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland’s Community Center MUST Be a “Community Center” Not a Private Project

I am writing to oppose Alan Sandler’s proposal to repair and then have a 20 year lease of the Community Center. Out of the blue, he reportedly approached only two Councillors with no community involvement or process, which would give him virtually unchecked authority over its use …. determining activities and setting rates and fees etc..for 20 years. His ideas of the uses for the building have not come from the community. If we want to adopt his ideas, the whole community should be approached. We might be in agreement.
POLITICS

