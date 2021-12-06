SOCAN Survey for Ashland Residents – Just Click to Take It

As some of you may know, our citizen’s group, Don’t Uproot Ashland, has kept a watchful eye over Uproot Meats, LLC since it set up shop three years ago on a steep slope south of town, bulldozed the slope without the proper permits, leaving it nude, and then began raising and marketing pigs and chickens under questionable conditions. In the process, Uproot Meats has accumulated more than a dozen violations from the Jackson County Planning Department, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture—from unpermitted construction, to desecration of the hillside, to inadequate waste disposal. Many of these fines remain unpaid and few of the violations have been satisfactorily addressed.

