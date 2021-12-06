Sonnentags raise gift to $70M to put UW-EC event center on fast track

EAU CLAIRE — When John and Carolyn Sonnentag attended events at Zorn Arena in the 1960s as students at UW-Eau Claire, they never could have imagined that one day they would provide the money necessary to pay for the building's replacement.

But that's exactly how their story transpired, with university officials announcing Monday that the Sonnentags have increased their total philanthropy to $70 million in cash, land and relocated business operations toward what will be called the County Materials Complex, named after the business the couple operated for years.

The gift from the Sonnentags, which UW-Eau Claire officials called "among the largest gifts to a public regional university in the country," will fast-track the event center that was first proposed in 2014 but has endured several delays. Construction is now set to begin as soon as the weather allows after Jan. 1, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned April 25. The goal is to have the complex open in time for graduation ceremonies in spring 2024.

Chancellor James Schmidt called it a "momentous day at UW-Eau Claire and in western Wisconsin" in announcing what he called the "transformative" donation by the Sonnentags, formerly of the Wausau area and now of Florida.

“The generosity of the Sonnentags is simply remarkable,” Schmidt said at a news conference in the university's Davies Center. “This is truly an institution-shaping gift that will have a positive impact on tens of thousands of people for decades to come."

John Sonnentag said he first conceived of a sports complex on the Menomonie Street site about a mile west of campus about 20 years ago as he was driving a bulldozer while helping to pave the way for the scenic stretch of the Chippewa River State Trail between County Materials and the river.

In 2014, the Sonnentags kicked off the project by donating to Blugold Real Estate Foundation 25 acres of land along the Chippewa River, composed of parcels that had been home to their family's business along with adjacent land they acquired from Student Transit. That record-setting donation of land and money was valued at $10 million.

The 170,500-square-foot complex will include Sonnentag Event Center, which will replace the 70-year-old Zorn Arena and expand its capacity to 5,000 people, and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse, which will feature a 100-yard turf field. The complex, which has a total price tag of about $107 million, also will house wellness and recreation facilities, offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine and imaging clinic.

"It's going to be a beautiful, beautiful area for the city of Eau Claire," John Sonnentag said. "It's going to be marvelous."

'Game-changer'

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, now interim president of the UW System, was equally as enthusiastic about the Sonnentags' donation and its expected impact on the region.

"This is amazing — $70 million," Thompson gushed. "Just think what this is going to do for the area, going from probably the poorest gymnasium in the state to the best, most modern center possible.

"You're going to attract young people coming up here for classes, you're going to inspire athletes to come here and play and you're going to become an athletic mecca; plus it's going to be a laboratory for Mayo Clinic. ... This is just a win-win-win for the Chippewa Valley."

UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said it's extraordinarily rare for a $100 million building to be built for athletic and other events at an NCAA Division 3 campus, saying that's usually reserved for universities competing at the Division 1 level.

"It's a game-changer for us. It's a game-changer for our coaches and their recruitment ability," UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said. "The fieldhouse is going to affect every sport for training yearround, which also sets us apart besides the arena itself."

Turning point

John and Carolyn Sonnentag acknowledged they had grown a bit frustrated over the past seven years by the delays in getting all of the approvals necessary and funding secured to get the project underway, with the latest setback being the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We weren't getting any younger, so we were saying, 'C'mon we've got to get this going,' " Carolyn said. "We're really excited. It's starting to feel like it's really going to happen. It's kind of a dream come true."

They recently increased their original donation, the largest in UW-Eau Claire history, after around three weeks of finalizing details with university officials.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that 100% of the philanthropy for a project would come from one donor," said UW-Eau Claire Foundation President Kimera Way, whose voice broke as she tried to resume speaking after an audience of community leaders erupted in the first of a series of standing ovations for the Sonnentags.

John Sonnentag graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1966 with degrees in business administration and history. Carolyn Sonnentag graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1967 with a degree in medical technology. After graduating from UW-Eau Claire, John joined the family business, which at the time was named County Concrete Corp. Carolyn later joined the business and worked as a bookkeeper in the finance office.

John’s father, Merlin, founded Sonnentag Concrete and Gravel in Marathon in 1946. The company offered concrete block and aggregate in the first two decades, but under John’s leadership, the company expanded its product line and began offering concrete pipe and other precast products. The company was renamed County Materials Corp. in 2003, and though it is still headquartered in Marathon County, the company now has additional locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Florida.

Now the couple, who Carolyn revealed lived in a 10- by 45-foot trailer home as married college students, indicated they are pleased to be able to give back to the university and community where they met.

Public-private partnership

With the help of representatives from the UW-Eau Claire men's and women's basketball teams, the university presented the Sonnentags with framed No. 1 Blugolds basketball jerseys, prized UW-Eau Claire Recreation Champion T-shirts and lifetime free passes to all university athletic events.

UW-Eau Claire students voted to support the university’s dedicated space in the project in a referendum this April. Sixty-one percent of the students who voted in the referendum backed using $90 in segregated fees per student per semester to help pay for the cost to lease the facility. The student fees will begin when the facility opens in spring 2024.

Student body president Jaden Mikoulinskii joined other officials in thanking the Sonnentags for their philanthropy and also thanked her fellow students for supporting the project, which she said would put Eau Claire on the map for major events.

"The current and future students at UW-Eau Claire are thrilled to welcome the Sonnentag center as its new home for recreation, athletics and staple events for this community for years to come," she said.

The public-private partnership also includes the city of Eau Claire committing to provide nearly $7.88 million so the center will fulfill certain community needs, including providing a large venue to attract major events and youth sports activities to Eau Claire and serving as an emergency shelter during disasters.

The ground level at the site will be raised to take care of environmental issues and move the project out of the flood plain, and changes to Menomonie Street are planned to improve access to the facility.

The event center will be the largest event center in northwest Wisconsin, Way said, noting that it also will provide more access to recreation and fitness facilities to the thousands of students living off campus.

Happy ending

Schmidt and Way reminded Monday's audience of an anecdote they shared at the 2014 news conference announcing the Sonnentag's initial donation about how a 1971 Sports Illustrated story about the national powerhouse UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team touched on the university’s desire to build a replacement for undersized Zorn Arena.

“Not too far in the future the Blugolds hope to be playing in a new 10,000-seat arena, but for now they will have to make do with their tiny, 3,500-seat fieldhouse,” the article stated.

The report was published on Nov. 29, 1971, or 50 years ago, which illustrates how long university and city officials have been talking about the need for a larger events center in Eau Claire.

"Today I can unequivically state that the future is here," Way said. "In 2024, the Blugolds will be playing in a brand new, 5,000-capacity arena and events center that will replace that tiny and agiing Zorn Arena."

That dream will be realized thanks to the landmark gift from a pair of alumni who had their commencement ceremonies in Zorn Arena just a few years before the Sports Illustrated article appeared.