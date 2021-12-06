ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie E. 4th starts hiring ahead of grand opening

By Kevin Smith
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeller and his wife, Julie Mesenburg, have opened several restaurants...

www.bizjournals.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Houston held grand opening for new park

HOUSTON – Public officials along with Tourism and Park and Rec Board members and of course, kids, came out to christen the new and improved Joe Brigance Park on Saturday morning. The rain held off and made for a nice, cool morning to fire up the grills and take in...
HOUSTON, MS
lakecountybloom.com

Shannon Mercantile Grand Opening this Weekend

Join us for the grand opening of Lake County’s go-to destination for all things wine, food, and family fun – the brand new Shannon Mercantile! Be the first to enjoy live music, wine by the glass, amazing local food, and farm-fresh goods in the newly renovated, former home of the legendary Steele Wines – a fitting tribute to a legacy of celebration and community gatherings in this space. December 4th from 10am-7pm.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
buffalorising.com

Grand Opening: Stella & Brooke Gift Studio

In conjunction with the upcoming Hertel Holiday Walk, Jessica Pearl – owner of Buffalo Airbrush Tan – will officially unveil her newest entrepreneurial creation. As a way to flex her aesthetic and retail muscle, Jessica is opening a second storefront at 1201 Hertel Avenue. The new shopping emporium is called Stella & Brooke Gift Studio.
BUFFALO, NY
monvalleyindependent.com

Port Vue celebrates recreation center grand opening

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but Port Vue residents received an early gift. It’s a bit too big to wrap in pretty paper and a bow, but the new Port Vue Recreation Center is sure to bring joy to borough residents, especially the younger ones, for many years to come.
LIFESTYLE
Fox 59

Around the Table: new restaurants and bars opening in Indy, Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Our go-to dining expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back with the 411 on central Indiana’s dining scene. Some of these restaurants and bars have already opened, while others are slated for early 2022. Carmel. 317 Charcuterie opened at 61 City Center Drive. Enjoy a charcuterie board...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bizjournals

Founder of pioneering barbecue restaurant Q39 dies

Rob Magee, who went from barbecue newcomer to pioneering barbecue restaurant Q39, has died. Magee, whose path in the culinary world began when his dad gave him a taste of lobster in a Ramada Inn at age 10, started on a classical path. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1986 and worked in restaurants for 30 years.
RESTAURANTS
Grand Forks Herald

Aldi hosts soft opening for Grand Forks location

Aldi’s soft opening on Friday, Dec. 3, drew a small crowd of people who waited outside in the snow-covered parking lot to get in. Once employee Tasha Booke cut the ribbon, they filed into the store -- brand-new, sparkling-clean and ready for residents to browse for their grocery needs and then some. Its official hours have been listed as Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
bizjournals

Mastro’s Ocean Club sets opening date for restaurant in The Woodlands

Mastro’s Ocean Club has set the opening date for its first location in Texas. Opening on Dec. 8, Mastro’s Ocean Club will be located in Market Street, a mixed-use town center at 9595 Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands. The announcement did not include the square footage of the restaurant, but it will replace a former Grotto restaurant, according to reports. Both chains are owned by local billionaire Tilman Fertitta's restaurant business, Landry's Inc.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
smallbiztrends.com

12 Grand Opening Ideas

A lot of hard work goes into establishing a new small business. After months or more of securing a location, applying for licenses and creating the perfect logo, you’re finally ready to open… and you want to do it with a bang. How can you ensure a successful and memorable opening day? You can start with a great grand opening idea.
SMALL BUSINESS
cbs4indy.com

Shake Shack opening this weekend in Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake Shack will open its third Indiana location this weekend. The much-anticipated location on New York Street in Downtown Indianapolis will open Sunday. At the new downtown location, there will be a ‘Shack Truck walk-up window’ where burger lovers can pick up their food they pre-ordered online without even going inside the restaurant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland Jewish News

Indie to open on East 4th

Created by Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg, Indie will start serving customers by the end of the year. Situated at 2038 E. 4th St., the former Greenhouse Tavern space will be home to a restaurant concept that pays homage to Zeller and Mesenburg’s love of live music. According to a story on cleveland.com, the pair went on their first date to a Rufus Wainwright show at the Odeon on Valentine’s Day in 2004.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecitymenus.com

Farm Winery Celebrates Grand Opening December 4th

A Bremen farm winery is celebrating its Grand Opening on December 4th at 212 Nix Road. The Crafty Rabbit Meadery is a different type of winery than what many might be used to in the west Georgia area. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from honey that can also be used with other ingredients. However, it is not used to make beer. So when you see the bees flying around their logo, you get the picture.
BREMEN, GA
stlmag.com

Grand Spirits Bottle Co. opens this weekend on South Grand

Beverage enthusiasts, get ready: Grand Spirits Bottle Company (3194 S. Grand) hosts a soft opening this weekend, after opening its doors on Wednesday. The bottle shop on South Grand checks a lot of boxes, including an artisan wine and spirits boutique, a wine bar with a small-plates menu, and a dynamic beverage education hub.
FOOD & DRINKS
longisland.com

Playa Bowls Grand Opening in Miller Place

Like pizza places and Chinese food restaurants, it seems that even though every shopping center has their own, ultimately your local acai bowl joint is your favorite. Playa Bowls recently had a grand opening, celebrating the latest place to get your fix in Miller Place. Open everyday from 8am -...
MILLER PLACE, NY
rivercityweekend.com

Birdies bar hosting grand opening Wednesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birdies officials say the bar is set to host their grand opening Wednesday night at 4:00 p.m. The new bar is located downtown Evansville next to The Rooftop. According to a social media post, Birdies will have PGA Tour sponsored golf simulators, duckpin bowling and specialty...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Nova

New Haymarket Aldi celebrates grand opening this week

The new Aldi grocery store in Haymarket opens this Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. The new store at 6701 Lea Berry Way in the Shoppes at Haymarket will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to open our first Aldi location in...
HAYMARKET, VA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Photography Business Celebrates Grand Opening

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

