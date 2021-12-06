Indie E. 4th starts hiring ahead of grand opening

A Bremen farm winery is celebrating its Grand Opening on December 4th at 212 Nix Road. The Crafty Rabbit Meadery is a different type of winery than what many might be used to in the west Georgia area. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from honey that can also be used with other ingredients. However, it is not used to make beer. So when you see the bees flying around their logo, you get the picture.

BREMEN, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO