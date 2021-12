The Invictus NFT Lab — backed by Invictus Capital, pioneers in the digital asset space who manage over $200 million of investor assets — is proud to unveil its first nonfungible token (NFT) project that combines the best of fine art and blockchain tech. The Out of Africa collection includes 100 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain-backed by (and redeemable for) real-world, physical artworks across a range of artistic mediums from some of Southern Africa’s top contemporary fine artists. The collection, which represents most participating artists’ first foray into the NFT space, will be sold via auction over February 2022. Read on to learn more about the world-first project and find out how to get your hands on a piece of NFT and fine art history.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO