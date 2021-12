Descartes has reported another impressive quarter growing net income 92% year-over-year and adding $41.1 MM. The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), a SaaS provider of logistics and supply chain software, is in the perfect place to take advantage of the continued growth in global trade, the expansion of e-commerce, and the supply chain issues driven by COVID. Descartes has continually traded at a high P/E ratio, but given their history of high recurring revenue, high gross margin, smart M&A strategy, and solid debt management, their price is justified. I have taken a starter position and plan to add more shares in the future.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO