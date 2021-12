There’s a certain rush that comes from writing an article that I know will be controversial. So let me begin by apologizing if I offend anyone’s Disney movie preferences. This is purely my opinion, and we all know that Disney has never listened to my opinions anyway! I think we can at least all agree that not all of Disney’s movies have been huge hits – especially when it comes to sequels. But in this post we’re going to go through some of the movies I believe Disney should have continued with its story and some that should have been made into a sequel.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO