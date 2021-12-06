ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces two years in jail after her sentence is halved

By Helen Regan, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces two years in jail after her sentence was halved by the country's military, state media MRTV reported on Monday. Earlier in the day, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the...

#Myanmar
